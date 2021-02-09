By EUobserver

The EU has urged Eritrea to withdraw troops from Ethiopia and for access to diplomats, aid workers, and journalists to war-torn regions. "The EU joins the United States' call for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from Ethiopia, which are fuelling the conflict in Tigray, reportedly committing atrocities, and exacerbating ethnic violence," it said Monday. The Eritrean forces are fighting alongside Ethiopian government troops against local rulers in Ethiopia's Tigray region.