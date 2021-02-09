Ticker
Borrell complains to China about Uighur abuse
By EUobserver
EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell voiced "strong concern" about China's "treatment of ethnic and religious minorities, in particular in Xinjiang" in a videoconference with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi Monday. Borrell also "underlined the EU's strong bonds with the US", amid China-US trade and military tensions. Wang complained about "disinformation" on China's treatment of the Uighur minority in Xinjiang, despite credible reports of mass-scale forced labour and rape.