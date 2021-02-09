By EUobserver

Russia's TurkStream pipeline with Turkey to south-east Europe, which began work in January, has seen Bulgaria and Greece get almost all their gas via the new route this year, instead of via Ukraine, as before, according to UK energy consultancy Platts. Bulgaria received some 6.4 billion cubic metres via Ukraine last year, and "almost zero" this year. Russia is also building a pipeline to Germany to bypass the pro-Western Ukraine.