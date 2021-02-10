Ticker
Berlin offered Trump €1bn carrot to save Russia pipeline
By EUobserver
German economy minister Olaf Scholz offered to spend €1bn of German taxpayers' money to subsidise US liquid gas imports last year, if the then US president Donald Trump quashed Congressional sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Scholz did it in a letter to Trump's treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, dated August last year, and published by German green NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe Tuesday, amid heightened EU-Russia tensions.