Ticker
WHO: 'extremely unlikely' Covid-19 came from Chinese lab
By EUobserver
The World Health Organisation team that visited Wuhan to investigate the origins of the coronavirus has dismissed a theory that the virus leaked from a laboratory, while giving some credence to China's focus on the possibility of transmission via frozen food, The Guardian writes. Peter Ben Embarek, head of the team called this theory, spread by Donald Trump, "extremely unlikely" and not "a hypothesis we suggest implies further study."