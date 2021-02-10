By EUobserver

In an open letter to EU institutions, Reporters without Borders say they have observed around 400 cases of journalists being arrested for "covering massive, peaceful protests against president Alexander Lukashenko's fraudulent reelection." They add that at least 62 cases of physical violence against journalists have been registered since 9 August and 11 journalists are currently jailed. The letter urges the EU to increase sanctions on Belarus and support independent media.