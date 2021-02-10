Wednesday

10th Feb 2021

EU Commission publishes Sanofi vaccine contract

The European commission published on Tuesday the redacted contract signed with the pharmaceutical firm Sanofi-GSK last September. This is the third contract that has been made public, after CureVac's and AstraZeneca's deals. "Transparency, accountability and building trust with institutions and citizens are a key commitment of our work," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyrirakides. Three of the early purchase agreements signed between the EU executive and vaccine-developers remain confidential.

Hungary breaks with EU on Russia, China vaccines

While all governments are seeking to secure vaccines as fast as they can so they can open up their economies, so far only Hungary's Viktor Orban has chosen to break with the EU's vaccine strategy.

MEPs slam Polish abortion ban: 'Women will suffer'

MEPs have condemned the near-total ban on the right to abortion in Poland, following the entry into force of the country's Constitutional Tribunal ruling - which makes 98 percent of all abortions carried out annually in the country illegal.

Kazakhstan lobbies MEPs ahead of human rights vote

Kazakhstan has been lobbying the European Parliament to scupper a vote on human rights, as it attempts to gain international standing. But most political groups will move ahead to pass a resolution naming victims of the regime.

Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France

Convening citizens' panels and conducting multi-level debates on various policy topics in the timespan of one year, and under social-distancing restrictions, will be either impossible, or will boil the Conference on the Future of Europe down to a mere window-dressing.

  1. US Senate gives green light to Trump impeachment
  2. Report: Turkey to buy huge gas-drilling ship
  3. Polish court ruling threatens Holocaust research
  4. UK: Rule-breaking travellers risk up to 10 years in jail
  6. Baby of same-sex EU couple at risk of statelessness
  7. Belarus: 400 journalist arrests since August election
  8. WHO: 'extremely unlikely' Covid-19 came from Chinese lab

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

  1. Borrell to propose sanctions after Russia 'fiasco'
  2. Hungary breaks with EU on Russia, China vaccines
  3. MEPs slam Polish abortion ban: 'Women will suffer'
  4. Kazakhstan lobbies MEPs ahead of human rights vote
  5. How 'imperial' is the EU, really?
  6. Why a shortened 'Future Europe' conference suits France
  7. Russia casts doubt on Borrell's 'tense' Lavrov talks
  8. Ombudsman highlights failings in EU virus-alert agency

