By EUobserver

The European commission published on Tuesday the redacted contract signed with the pharmaceutical firm Sanofi-GSK last September. This is the third contract that has been made public, after CureVac's and AstraZeneca's deals. "Transparency, accountability and building trust with institutions and citizens are a key commitment of our work," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyrirakides. Three of the early purchase agreements signed between the EU executive and vaccine-developers remain confidential.