Ticker
Polish court ruling threatens Holocaust research
By EUobserver
A Polish court has ordered two eminent historians, Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, to apologise to a Polish woman for "defaming" her late uncle in a book saying he had given up Jews to Nazis. The ruling could chill Holocaust research, academics feared, amid wider EU concern the right-wing Polish government wielded political control of judges. Germany, also Tuesday, charged a 100-year old man for 3,518 murders at concentration camps.