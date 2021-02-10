Ticker
Report: Turkey to buy huge gas-drilling ship
By EUobserver
Turkey is close to completing purchase of a gas-drilling ship from Norwegian firm Dolphin Drilling in a move that bodes ill for EU relations. The ship was "legendary" and the "crown jewel" of the Norwegian fleet, Turkish pro-government newspaper Daily Sabah said Tuesday. Turkey is currently in talks to reduce tension with Cyprus and Greece after its three existing drilling vessels violated Cyprus-claimed waters in recent months, prompting EU sanctions.