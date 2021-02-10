Ticker
US Senate gives green light to Trump impeachment
By EUobserver
The US Senate voted 56 to 44 Tuesday that the second impeachment process against former US president Donald Trump was constitutional and could proceed, Deutsche Welle reports. The vote meant Trump was officially accused of inciting the Capitol riot on 6 January 6 and will face a fully-fledged trial. But with only six Republicans breaking with their party Tuesday, the Democrats still lack a majority to convict the former leader.