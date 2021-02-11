By EUobserver

Europeans are preparing to stay in their home countries for summer 2021 vacations due to the pandemic, with bookings and real-estate prices soaring for cottages in Ireland and Sweden, for instance, Reuters reports. Houseboat bookings in Germany also shot up, amid fears Greek and Spanish beach resorts may be closed. "People shouldn't be booking holidays right now - not domestically or internationally", British transport minister Grant Schapps also said Wednesday.