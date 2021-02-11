Ticker
EU 'concerned' at silencing of Hungary's Klubradio radio
By EUobserver
The EU Commission expressed concern on Wednesday over media freedom in Hungary, after one of the last independent radio broadcasters, the government-critical Klubradio station, lost its licence, forcing it off the air. The move "increases concerns" about "media freedom and pluralism" in Hungary, a commission spokesman said. Klubradio will go off the airwaves on Sunday after a court upheld a decision by media authorities not to extend its broadcasting licence.