By EUobserver

The EU Commission expressed concern on Wednesday over media freedom in Hungary, after one of the last independent radio broadcasters, the government-critical Klubradio station, lost its licence, forcing it off the air. The move "increases concerns" about "media freedom and pluralism" in Hungary, a commission spokesman said. Klubradio will go off the airwaves on Sunday after a court upheld a decision by media authorities not to extend its broadcasting licence.