Ticker
EU 'not intimidated' by Russia, Michel tells US
By EUobserver
"We don't accept Russian behaviour and we are certainly not intimidated by Russia. We want to coordinate closely with the US," EU Council president Charles Michel told a videoconference held by US think-tank the Atlantic Council on Wednesday, in damage-control to transatlantic relations. He spoke after EU top diplomat Josep Borrell criticised US policy on Cuba while visiting Russia last week, while Moscow expelled three European diplomats.