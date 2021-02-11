By EUobserver

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reportedly flew to Germany on Wednesday, the Interfax news agency reports, citing a "well-informed source." Navalnaya took a flight from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport to Frankfurt, according to the Russian news outlet. The reason for her flight to Germany, where her husband had medical treatment, was not clear. According to Der Spiegel magazine, it was a visit for private reasons.