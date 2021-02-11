Thursday

11th Feb 2021

Ticker

Europe lockdowns causing child depression

By

Anxiety, fear, depression, and psychosomatic conditions were on the rise in one third of seven to 17-year olds in a study by University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany out Wednesday. The symptoms, linked to months-long lockdowns and school closures, hit children from poor families and migrant families even harder, the study found. Children who "felt safe and supported in the family," before the pandemic struck would fare better, it said.

UN agency demands EU stop violence against migrants

The International Organization for Migration, an inter-governmental body related to the UN, is demanding the EU and member states put an end to illegal expulsions of people seeking asylum.

Coronavirus

Von der Leyen concedes mistakes in vaccine rollout

The European Commission admitted mistakes were made during the bloc's approval and rollout of vaccines - triggering criticism from MEPs who demanded more transparency and accountability, plus solidarity with low and medium-income countries.

Opinion

Ukraine and EU - stitched together

It's more than geography. Ukraine and the European Union are "stitched" together with a common worldview and goals, with common values and future. And the best thing we can do – is to make these threads stronger.

