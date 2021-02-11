By EUobserver

Anxiety, fear, depression, and psychosomatic conditions were on the rise in one third of seven to 17-year olds in a study by University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany out Wednesday. The symptoms, linked to months-long lockdowns and school closures, hit children from poor families and migrant families even harder, the study found. Children who "felt safe and supported in the family," before the pandemic struck would fare better, it said.