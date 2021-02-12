Ticker
Dutch court stigmatises Poland on rule of law
By EUobserver
A Dutch court has suspended extradition of a suspected narco-trafficker to Poland under the European Arrest Warrant on grounds Polish judges were under political control. "There is a danger the judges in Poland who have to rule ... will not be able to do so freely, partly because of the risk of disciplinary proceedings," the Amsterdam court said Wednesday. The EU Commission recently urged Poland to fold its 'disciplinary tribunal'.