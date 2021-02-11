Ticker
Lithuania refuses to extradite Navalny associate to Russia
By EUobserver
Lithuania has declined to extradite Denis Volkov, an exiled activist, to Russia on grounds he recently organised illegal protests via TikTok. "Using international tools for politically-motivated prosecution is ... wrong," Lithuanian interior minister Agne Bilotaite said, referring to Russia's anti-Volkov alert in the international police agency Interpol. Volkov is an associate of poisoned and jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Interpol in the past rejected several "political" Russian warrants.