Friday

12th Feb 2021

Ticker

Greece seeks Gulf allies over tension with Turkey

By

Foreign ministers and senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates were meeting with foreign ministers from Greece, Cyprus and Egypt in Athens on Thursday, as Greece seeks to expand alliances to counter tension with Turkey, AP reported. French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian joined online. Nato members Greece and Turkey are locked in a dispute over boundaries and offshore resource rights in the Mediterranean.

US deaf to Germany on Russia pipeline

Any firm issuing safety certificates for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will find itself in US sanctions crosshairs, the state department has warned.

France 'got its way' as Portugal ends e-Privacy deadlock

EU ambassadors reached a compromise on the e-Privacy reform after four years of deadlock, paving the way for trialogue negotiations. But the text was slammed for allowing "mass surveillance" under national data-retention laws, a crucial win for France.

News in Brief

  1. EU sets 21 September goal for 70% adult vaccination
  2. Russian bombers put Nato jets on alert
  3. Amsterdam overtakes London as Europe's trading hub
  5. UK bank chief urges EU to drop City trading restrictions
  6. 500 scientists urge EU to stop burning trees for energy
  7. Belgium extends non-essential travel ban to 1 April
  8. France warns Iran against further nuclear breaches

Latest News

  2. French liberal MEPs silent on EU weapons in Yemen
  3. France 'got its way' as Portugal ends e-Privacy deadlock
  4. EU sees stronger recovery - if vaccine roll-out works
  5. Close loopholes on foreign funding of EU political parties
  6. Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page
  7. UN agency demands EU stop violence against migrants
  8. Von der Leyen concedes mistakes in vaccine rollout

