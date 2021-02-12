Ticker
Russian bombers put Nato jets on alert
By EUobserver
Norway scrambled two jets to challenge two Russian long-range bombers off the coast of Norway earlier this week, Nato said Thursday, while Nato fighter aircraft from Bulgaria, Romania, and Turkey responded to a Russian squadron of bombers and fighter jets over the Black Sea, in a separate incident. The Black Sea squadron had turned off its transponders, devices that communicate flight paths, raising tension and the risk of accidental confrontation.