By EUobserver

A bloc of pro-independence parties won 51 percent in Catalonia's devolved parliament in elections Sunday, gaining a majority for the first time since 2017 in what separatist politician Quim Torra called a "resounding pro-independence victory". The centre-left Catalan Socialist party came first overall (23 percent), saying that meant it was time to "turn the page" on secession. The far-right Vox party did well, winning 11 percent, while centre-right parties floundered.