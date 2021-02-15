By EUobserver

Pro-independence parties won 51 percent of votes in Catalonia's devolved parliament in elections Sunday, gaining a majority for the first time since 2017. The centre-left Catalan Socialist party came first with 23 percent, saying that meant it was time to "turn the page" on secession, but separatist politician Quim Torra said it was a "resounding pro-independence victory". The far-right Vox party did well, winning 11 percent, while centre-right parties suffered.