Monday

15th Feb 2021

Ticker

Pro-independence parties win Catalonia elections

By

Pro-independence parties won 51 percent of votes in Catalonia's devolved parliament in elections Sunday, gaining a majority for the first time since 2017. The centre-left Catalan Socialist party came first with 23 percent, saying that meant it was time to "turn the page" on secession, but separatist politician Quim Torra said it was a "resounding pro-independence victory". The far-right Vox party did well, winning 11 percent, while centre-right parties suffered.

Agenda

Recovery goals and Visegrad in focus This WEEK

Outside of Brussels, Visegrad prime ministers will come together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the central European cooperation within the V4 group. European Council president Charles Michel will join them.

Future of Europe: Nearly half of citizens want reforms

European Parliament president David Sassoli called for the Conference on the Future of Europe "to start as soon as possible". Meanwhile, nearly half of EU citizens would like to see reforms to the bloc.

Frontex embroiled in new transparency case

Last October, Der Spiegal published an investigation into illegal pushbacks off the Greek islands, implicating the EU's border agency Frontex. Journalists asked Frontex to release location data of its vessels, so has an MEP - without success.

Opinion

How Orbán killed a radio station

On Monday, yet another brick in the Hungary's democracy was removed, with the silencing of the Klubrádió station - with devastating implications for press freedom both in the country and the wider EU.

Opinion

MEPs have one last chance to save Erasmus from Brexit

The UK may be leaving the EU, but it is not leaving Europe. British students have a moral right to connect with their home continent and European students should continue to feel welcomed in the UK.

