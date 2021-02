By EUobserver

Small groups of people held candle and phone-light vigils in support of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny in cities induing Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, and Moscow on Sunday despite official threats, Reuters reports. There were just a handful of arrests in the town of Kazan. Some 100 women also formed a human chain in a shopping centre in Moscow. EU diplomats had promised to observe the rallies.