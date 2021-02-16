By EUobserver

EU regulators will fast-track vaccines that combat mutant corona-strains, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told the Augsburger Allgemeine Sunday. "A vaccine that has been improved by the manufacturer on the basis of the previous vaccine to combat new mutations no longer has to go through the entire approval process," she said. Meanwhile, Prague is in talks with AstraZeneca to buy extra vaccine after EU approval delays, Seznam Zpravy reported.