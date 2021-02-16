By EUobserver

The European Commission has urged Hungary to let opposition radio station Klubradio keep going after it lost its licence. "I would request the Hungarian authorities to take urgent action, pending the ongoing court proceedings," senior EU official Roberto Viola wrote to Hungary's EU ambassador Tibor Stelbaczky 12 February, AP reports. Klubradio was being forced off air on "highly questionable legal grounds" in what would cause it "irreparable damage", Viola said.