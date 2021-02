By EUobserver

Albin Kurti, a left-wing anti-Serbia hawk, and his allies won parliamentary elections in Kosovo on Sunday, scooping almost 48 percent of votes. "This is an unprecedented event in Kosovo's post-war history," Kurti said. Kurti briefly held power in 2020, but his coalition fell apart under US pressure, in former US president Donald Trump's bid to force through a Serbia-Kosovo peace deal, which remains moribund in EU-brokered talks.