Ticker
Cyprus and Israel reach tourism deal for vaccinated citizens
By EUobserver
Israel and Cyprus announced a tourism agreement to allow citizens who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel between the countries without the need to quarantine, the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini reports. Last week, Israel reached a similar deal with Greece. "This opens up the possibility of restarting tourism in the near future," Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Cypriot tourists in Israel and Israeli tourists in Cyprus."