Tuesday

16th Feb 2021

Ticker

UK looks into AstraZeneca vaccine being made in India

By

The UK's official medicines watchdog is examining manufacturing processes at the world's largest vaccine-producer site in India, which could pave the way to ship the AstraZeneca vaccine from there to the UK, Reuters reported on Monday. The Serum Institute of India is already producing vaccines for low and medium-income countries like Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Britain has ordered 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Coronavirus

EU fraud agency warns governments on vaccine scams

OLAF said fraudsters may offer to sell large quantities of vaccines, deliver a sample in order to pocket the first advance payment - and then vanish with the money, or deliver fake vaccines.

