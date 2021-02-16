Ticker
UK looks into AstraZeneca vaccine being made in India
By EUobserver
The UK's official medicines watchdog is examining manufacturing processes at the world's largest vaccine-producer site in India, which could pave the way to ship the AstraZeneca vaccine from there to the UK, Reuters reported on Monday. The Serum Institute of India is already producing vaccines for low and medium-income countries like Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. Britain has ordered 100 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine.