By EUobserver

The EU has urged Kosovo's incoming government to continue EU-mediated talks with Serbia on normalising relations. "The EU expects the new authorities in Pristina to engage constructively with a view to a continuation of the meetings of the EU-facilitated dialogue," the EU foreign service said Monday after elections in Kosovo last weekend. The likely new prime minister, Albin Kurti, is fiercely critical of Serbia, auguring badly for the peace process.