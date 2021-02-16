Ticker
WHO selects AstraZeneca as first vaccine for poor countries
By EUobserver
The World Health Organisation (WHO) gave a green light for the global deployment of coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries after it issued emergency approval for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Low- and middle-income countries can expect to receive their first deliveries of the vaccine at the end of February as part of the 'Covax' shared-procurement programme. The WHO hopes to deliver 336 million doses in the first half of the year.