By EUobserver

A shipment of 550,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm, arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, a first in the EU. Hungarian authorities are the first and so far only country in the EU to approve this vaccine, after the government streamlined the approval process. A recent Median poll showed that among those willing to receive a vaccine, only 27 percent would take a Chinese vaccine.