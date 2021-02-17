Ticker
Petition calls for EU ban on facial recognition
By EUobserver
Digital and human rights organisations, led by European Digital Rights, on Wednesday launched a European Citizens' Initiative calling for a ban on the use of biometric mass surveillance in public spaces, such as CCTV cameras or facial-recognition software. Should they collect one million signatures, in at least seven countries, during the next year, the European Commission will have to respond to their demand and open the debate with MEPs.