Wednesday

17th Feb 2021

Ticker

Report: Blinken to speak with EU foreign ministers

By

The EU has invited US secretary of state Anthony Blinken to join foreign ministers by videoconference when they meet in Brussels Monday to discuss China, Iran, Russia, and Turkey, according to the Politico news website, citing three anonymous diplomats. The joint talks would be the first since the new US administration, amid tensions over EU efforts to forge closer trade ties with China and Germany's new gas pipeline with Russia.

