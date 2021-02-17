By EUobserver

Consumer groups in 15 European countries, as well as Beuc, a European umbrella group, raised the alarm over children's security and Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on Tuesday. "TikTok fails to protect children and teenagers from hidden advertising and potentially harmful content on its platform," Beuc said. "We're always open to hearing how we can improve," a spokesman for TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, told Reuters.