By EUobserver

The European Commission announced on Wednesday it had secured an extra 300 million doses of the Moderna vaccine - 150 million this year, and the option to purchase anther 150 million in 2022. The EU has now access to 2.6 billion doses. So far, the Pfizer/BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines are the only jabs authorised in the EU. Meanwhile, vaccination delivery delays have caused disruptions in member states' vaccination programmes.