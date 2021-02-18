Ticker
Ryanair loses lawsuit against state aid for rivals
By EUobserver
Ryanair lost a legal fight in the European Union's second court Wednesday against state aid being granted to pandemic-hit rivals Air France and Sweden's SAS through national schemes., Deutsche Welle writes. Judges at the EU's general court in Luxembourg backed EU competition regulators who had allowed the support, under loosened rules. National governments offered more than €3 trillion in aid to companies across the 27-member bloc.