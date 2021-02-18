Ticker
Italy's new PM Draghi outlines top two priorities
By EUobserver
Italy's new prime minister Mario Draghi called on Italians on Wednesday for unity to help rebuild the country following the coronavirus pandemic and promised his new government would introduce sweeping reforms to revitalise the battered economy, Reuters writes. His immediate priorities will be ensuring a smooth coronavirus vaccination campaign and re-writing plans for how to spend more than €200bn of EU funds aimed at rebuilding the economy.