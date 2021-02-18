Ticker
Mentally ill ignored in most EU vaccination plans
By EUobserver
Most European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their Covid-19 vaccine strategies despite such patients being highly vulnerable to contracting the disease and dying from it, leading mental health organisations have warned, Reuters writes. Out of 20 European countries surveyed, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness as a high-risk medical condition and to have made specific provisions for vaccinating such patients.