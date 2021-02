By EUobserver

A Belarusian court sentenced two Belarusian journalists from Polish-based TV news channel Belsat who filmed protests against president Alexander Lukashenko to two years in prison, Reuters reports. Katsiaryna Andreyeva, 27, and Darya Chultsova, 23, were detained in an apartment in November from where they had been filming protests taking place over the death of a protester who was killed several days earlier.