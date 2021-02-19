Friday

Georgian prime minister Giorgi Gakharia on Thursday resigned, while the opposition called for early elections, Reuters reports. Gakharia, who held the post since 2019, said he was stepping down because of a disagreement with his own team over the detention of Nika Melia, a prominent opposition politician. "I believe that confrontation and rivalry within the country endanger the future of Georgia's democratic and economic development," Gakharia wrote on Twitter.

Green Deal

EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan

The bloc's new trade strategy proposes making respect for the 2015 Paris Agreement an "essential element" of future trade agreements. Reform of the World Trade Organization is also a priority for the coming decade.

EU condemns Slovenian PM's harassment of journalist

Slovenia's populist prime minister Janez Janša attempted to discredit a Brussels reporter after she published a critical article about the state of media freedoms in the country. The European Commission condemned the PM's language - but refrained from naming him.

Opinion

The Visegrád dream deteriorates

Czech president Václav Havel hoped that the region, with its 40-year experience of communism, could play a major and audacious role in the future of a never-changing Europe. That isn't happening.

Podcast

Taking Brexit personally

James Crisp has Boris Johnson's old job in Brussels covering EU affairs for The Daily Telegraph. He often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper.

News in Brief

  1. Nato stays in Afghanistan for time being
  2. US keen to join EU-led talks on Iran
  3. Europeans don't believe US would protect them
  4. EU countries agree to mutually recognise antigen tests
  5. Survey: only a third of victims report physical attacks
  7. Belarus: Two journalists jailed for filming protests
  8. Asylum applications at lowest since 2013

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

