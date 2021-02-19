By EUobserver

Georgian prime minister Giorgi Gakharia on Thursday resigned, while the opposition called for early elections, Reuters reports. Gakharia, who held the post since 2019, said he was stepping down because of a disagreement with his own team over the detention of Nika Melia, a prominent opposition politician. "I believe that confrontation and rivalry within the country endanger the future of Georgia's democratic and economic development," Gakharia wrote on Twitter.