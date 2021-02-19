Ticker
EU countries agree to mutually recognise antigen tests
By EUobserver
The EU Health Security Committee, with representatives of all member states, agreed on Thursday on a list of rapid antigen tests, which member states will mutually recognise, plus standardised data to be included in result certificates. "If negative Covid-19 tests are to be required or recommended for any activity, it is essential that they are mutually-recognised, and result in certificates recognised across the EU," said commissioner Stella Kyriakides.