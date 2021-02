By EUobserver

Jens Stoltenberg, the military alliance's secretary general, said Thursday Nato countries were undecided whether or when to leave Afghanistan, which was invaded by the US and its allies in 2001, Deutsche Welle writes. "If we stay beyond 1 May, we risk more violence, more attacks against our own troops," he said. "But if we leave, then we will also risk that the gains that we have made are lost."