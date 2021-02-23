By EUobserver

The EU is preparing an eco-label system for air travel for 2022, according to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing internal documents, which said the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Cologne had put out a tender for a classification system. The EASA system would be for "providing reliable, comparable, and verifiable information" for consumers on airlines and flight-routes' CO2-emissions footprints to enable customers to choose green options.