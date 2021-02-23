Ticker
West must send vaccines to Africa now, Macron says
By EUobserver
Europe and the United States should, without delay, send enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to Africa to inoculate the continent's healthcare workers or risk losing influence to Russia and China, French president Emmanuel Macron said, Reuters writes. Earlier, Macron urged Europe and the United States to allocate up to 5 percent of their current vaccine supplies to developing countries in an effort to avoid an unprecedented acceleration of global inequality