By EUobserver

European Union foreign ministers are expected to give the go-ahead Monday to sanctions on Russia over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a crackdown on protests, AFP writes. They will meet in Brussels for talks that will also include a videoconference with US secretary of state Antony Blinken. The move comes two weeks after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was caught in a diplomatic ambush in Moscow.