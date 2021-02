By EUobserver

Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Luca Attanasio, and an Italian military-police officer were killed in an attack on their convoy on Monday, the Italian foreign ministry has said. Attanasio was travelling as part of a UN mission in Goma in the east of the country and died later in hospital. A driver was also killed, The Guardian newspaper reported, in what looked like a failed kidnap attempt.