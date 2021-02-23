By EUobserver

EU ministers have agreed to impose visa-bans and asset-freezes on four Russian officials over the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Reuters reports. The measures will target the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, its director of prisons, director of the National Guard, and Russia's prosecutor general, Reuters said, citing diplomatic sources. The EU also decided to prepare sanctions on Myanmar's junta and blacklisted 19 Venezuelan officials over its political crisis.