22nd Feb 2021

Report: EU to blacklist four Russians over Navalny

EU ministers have agreed to impose visa-bans and asset-freezes on four Russian officials over the jailing of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Reuters reports. The measures will target the head of Russia's Investigative Committee, its director of prisons, director of the National Guard, and Russia's prosecutor general, Reuters said, citing diplomatic sources. The EU also decided to prepare sanctions on Myanmar's junta and blacklisted 19 Venezuelan officials over its political crisis.

LGBTI fears over new Polish member at EU institution

A letter sent to the European Economic and Social Committee by a group of cross-party MEPs fighting for LGBTi rights expresses fears that a recently-appointed Polish member may try to undermine those rights.

EU summit on vaccine problems This WEEK

EU foreign affairs ministers will meet in Brussels and are expected to agree to visa-bans and asset-freezes on Russian officials involved in the jailing of opposition figurehead Alexei Navalny.

Two lessons worth learning from the Catalan elections

The stubborn fact is that, election after election - and it's already three consecutive absolute majorities - anti-independence forces cannot convince the majority of Catalans that our democratic rights and a better future can be attained within the Spanish kingdom.

Myanmar: the EU needs to play the ASEAN card

The military coup seems to have inflamed and united a diverse and ostensibly depoliticised society. There seems to be an across the board rejection by the people of Myanmar of a return to military dictatorship.

