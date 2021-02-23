By EUobserver

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to widen wealth gaps across Europe unless policymakers help end the health crisis globally, support economies, and green their economies, the International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva warned Monday. According to forecasts, by 2022, per capita income for central and eastern Europe would be 3.8 percent below pre-crisis projections, compared with a shortfall of just 1.3 percent for advanced EU economies, Reuters reported.